Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $107.00 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $107.00 million and $9.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008968 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.