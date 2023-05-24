Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

