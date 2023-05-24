Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.29). Approximately 1,163,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 902,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.26).
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock has a market cap of £691.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10,460.00.
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
