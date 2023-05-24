ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Trading Down 0.2%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.48. Approximately 51,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

