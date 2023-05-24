Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Trading Up 5.2%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 51,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 63,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Alset Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Get Alset alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alset

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.