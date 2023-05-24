Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) vs. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Financial Review

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asana and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 9 4 0 2.13 Altair Engineering 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $21.84, indicating a potential upside of 4.59%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $71.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

This table compares Asana and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -74.52% -159.46% -49.22% Altair Engineering -9.84% -0.23% -0.11%

Risk & Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asana and Altair Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $547.21 million 8.18 -$407.77 million ($2.04) -10.24 Altair Engineering $572.22 million 9.85 -$43.43 million ($0.73) -95.77

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Asana on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

