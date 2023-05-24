Ameren’s (AEE) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by 888 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

AEE opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ameren by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

