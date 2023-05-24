American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 10,380,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,754,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,786,000 after buying an additional 335,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.