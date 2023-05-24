America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $89.31

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.31, but opened at $73.43. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 296,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.