America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $89.31

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.31, but opened at $73.43. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 296,599 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 10.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $509.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
