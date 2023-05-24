Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.76. 168,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,961. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

