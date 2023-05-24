Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,295. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

