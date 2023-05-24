Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 485,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,131. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

