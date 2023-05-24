Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $6.76 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. 69,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,271. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.