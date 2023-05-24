Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,626 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 136,935 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.92. 138,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,783. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.