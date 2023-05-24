Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,189,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 43,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

