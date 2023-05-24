Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Amgen stock opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 12-month low of $220.44 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day moving average of $253.39.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

