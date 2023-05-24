Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 464.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 183,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.44 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

