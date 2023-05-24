Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $4,019,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.74. 657,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,909. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

