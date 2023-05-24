Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.12. 474,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,764. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

