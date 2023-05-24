ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.28

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and traded as high as $4.46. ANA shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 308 shares traded.

ANA Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

