Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.59.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $14.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.20. 10,179,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,815. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

