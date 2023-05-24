Analysts’ Downgrades for May 24th (BCO, CSWC, EBF, EGFEY, IART, IPAR, KGHPF, LEE, MNRO, PDCE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 24th:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

