Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $16.75

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BAK opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.70. Braskem has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Braskem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.