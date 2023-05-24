Analysts Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$153.89

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$137.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 52-week low of C$95.45 and a 52-week high of C$141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.44.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

