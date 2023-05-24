Analysts Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $188,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,958,524 shares of company stock valued at $216,902,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.45.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
