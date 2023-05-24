Analyzing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.12 $15.67 million $2.56 9.27 Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.42 $140.93 million $4.04 5.14

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Middlefield Banc and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22% Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30%

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

