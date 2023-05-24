Analyzing TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and TTM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.61 -$144.85 million N/A N/A TTM Technologies $2.46 billion 0.55 $94.58 million $0.69 19.09

Analyst Ratings

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tempo Automation and TTM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 TTM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,007.01%. TTM Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than TTM Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and TTM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% TTM Technologies 2.91% 10.36% 4.83%

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada. The RF&S Components segment consists of one domestic RF component plant and one RF component plant in China. The E-M Solutions segment consists of three custom electronic assembly plants in China. The company offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services. TTM Technologies was founded on March 20, 1978 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

