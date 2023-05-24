Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,410 shares during the period. Insperity comprises approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $56,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,742. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

