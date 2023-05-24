Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 1,039,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

