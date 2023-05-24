Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $61,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $227.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

