Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,581 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of Bank of Hawaii worth $39,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

BOH opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

