Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,103 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $42,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LNT opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

