Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,239 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,737. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

