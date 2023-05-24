Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $243.04 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $243.04 million and approximately $20.33 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,178.10 or 1.00039051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02539335 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $23,796,226.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

