Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 5%

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 14,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,427,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APGN. Brookline Capital Management cut Apexigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Apexigen Stock Up 45.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apexigen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apexigen during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.