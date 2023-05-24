Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) Trading Down 5%

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 14,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,427,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APGN. Brookline Capital Management cut Apexigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.
Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.
