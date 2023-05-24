Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0002

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $498,547.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00039365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.