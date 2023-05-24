Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $638,678.80 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.89 million and $638,678.80 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

