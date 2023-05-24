ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $47.18 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $47.18 million and $4.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00025093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,240.39 or 1.00132865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07407176 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,156,440.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

