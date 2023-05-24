Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of United Therapeutics worth $66,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,413.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,379 shares of company stock valued at $46,907,157. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,908. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average is $247.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.