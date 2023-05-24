Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,659 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.88% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $109,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $11.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.12. 313,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,314. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $446.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $419.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.78. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

