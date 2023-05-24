Assetmark Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.15. 1,087,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.