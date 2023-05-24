Assetmark Inc. Has $103.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,495,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,639 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $103,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $965,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 765,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,430. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

