Assetmark Inc. Has $116.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,487 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $116,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,068,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $119.34. 133,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

