Assetmark Inc. Has $90.54 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $90,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2,151.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,481 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $44,343,000. Finally, Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $195.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,934. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.87.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.