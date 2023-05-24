Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,824 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 228,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

