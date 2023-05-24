Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,007,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.