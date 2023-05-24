Associated Banc Corp Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $357,403. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

