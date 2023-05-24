Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,382,202.44 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,919,626.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,132,827.14.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $1,257,299.44.

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $1,282,624.60.

On Monday, April 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78.

On Friday, April 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $1,358,083.24.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 1,615,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,865. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.01 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

