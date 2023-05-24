AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,749,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,080,000 after buying an additional 3,860,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 91,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 46,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 100,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,968,199. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

