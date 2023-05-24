Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 0.1%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €74.82 ($81.33) and last traded at €75.56 ($82.13). Approximately 84,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.60 ($82.17).

NDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

